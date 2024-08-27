A new Arts Society programme is set to launch in September, which will offer a variety of lectures and interactive activities across the next year.
The programme will begin on Tuesday, September 17, with a lecture about the popular Russian artist Marc Chagall, which will include some of his stained-glass pieces.
Next, on October 15, there will be a ‘day of special interest’ held at the Best Western Palace Hotel, which will include two lectures and a lunch. The lectures will discuss the ‘Glory of the Ottoman Architecture’ and the ‘Dramatic Story of The Great Church of Hagia Sophia’.
The programme will then continue on November 19, with Patrick Conner speaking about the Gardens of China, following the idea of a ‘garden being a place to stroll and relax his heart’.
Fenella Bazin is up next to present her talk, with this being focused on the lives of Viking women in the Isle of Man. Held on December 10, the talk will ‘give a glimpse into how powerful some of these women were’.
The 2025 schedule will begin on January 21, with a lecture given by Olga Verstage, a local speaker who will trace the extraordinary life of Josephine Bonaparte.
International Women’s Day will be marked on March 4, with portrait artist Svetlana Cameron discussing the unique challenges of portrait painting.
Following further lectures in April and May, the Arts Society’s final lecture of the programme on June 17 will be given by Tony Faber and will use 19th Century art to tell the story of the westward expansion of the United States.
You can join the Arts Society for £60 a year, which includes all lectures and a dedicated magazine.
All lectures are held in the Lecture Theatre within the Manx Museum and cost £10 per person if visiting as a guest.