Live music, children’s entertainment, watersports and a close up look at marine life are all on offer at Port Erin Beach Festival, taking place this Saturday and Sunday (July 15 and 16).
The Manx Wildlife Trust is again hosting its Festival of the Sea in a marquee near the old marine laboratories.
Communications officer Rachel Harrop said it was ‘your best opportunity to see the creatures of the deep without donning a diving suit’.
Sponsored by OceanWeb, MWT’s Festival of the Sea is celebration of all the fantastic marine wildlife that calls the Manx shores home.
There will be mega marine tanks allowing visitors to see up close a fantastic range of species, from nudibranchs and sea hares to dog fish, scallops and crabs.
The Festival of the Sea is open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Admission is £2 per person.
Deep South Festival and The Bay Hotel are hosting live music on the Colas beach stage on Friday evening and from 4pm to 10pm on Saturday and Sunday.
The line up includes Broken Rooster and 2023 Youth Battle of the Bands winners Eject.
Yoga teacher Jenny James will lead a yoga session on Saturday at 11am. People wanting to join in should bring their own mat.
There will be a Scrufts dog show at midday followed by children’s beach sports at 1pm.
Competitive sandcastle building will get under way at 2pm, then beach soccer at 3pm and a mascot race at 4pm.
There are plenty of opportunities to get out on the water - boat trips in the bay, paddleboards, aquabikes and kayaks. And Port Erin business 7th Wave is holding two days of junior sailing in the bay.
And those wanting to warm up after a dip in the sea have the option of Kishtey Chey traditional wood beach sauna.
Beach Buddies are again taking part in the festival. They will be positioned on the slipway opposite Bridge Bookshop and will be handing out equipment to anyone who wants to collect rubbish anywhere in Port Erin, not just the beach.
Heroes on the Water Isle of Man, a charity which works with uniformed veterans past and present, both military and civilian, will have a marquee on the beach both days.
It’s a chance to speak to some veterans about the range of the charity’s work from its base in Port Soderick, including kayaking, sailing and blue and green therapy.
Children’s rides and bouncy castles are free on Saturday. There’s a food court and market stalls on both days.
Visitors arriving by car are encouraged to make use of the free park and ride running on Saturday, 10am to 4pm. It will provide shuttles from Southern Nomads rugby club at Ballakilley Park to the beachfront.