A special fundraising event for the benefit of charity Diana Princess of Wales Hospice Care at Home Trust, also known as Hospice at Home, is being held on September 22.
The ‘Golden Autumn Musical Soiree’ is being hosted in Onchan courtesy of Peter and Olga Verstage, and features Hungarian violinist, Sebastian Wyss, who will be playing a short recital of fiery Hungarian dances and Viennese waltzes. He will be accompanied by Olga who is a renowned concert pianist in her own right.
Sebastian completed his MA studies at the Liszt Academy Budapest and has played at many concert halls as recitalist, soloist and orchestral musician, including Manchester Bridgewater Hall, the Sage Gateshead and the Birmingham Symphony Hall.
Guests at the event, which begins at 5pm, will be offered a range of special ‘autumn-themed’ canapes from Regaby-based caterers Wild Thyme that showcase the best in Manx produce.
Peter and Olga have kindly offered their apartment at the Majestic Apartments in Onchan as the venue for the event. The dress code will be black tie and, as the theme is ‘Golden Autumn’, suggested colours for attire are gold, red, yellow, orange and russet.
There are now very limited tickets available for this event. Priced at £50 each, payment can be made direct to the Hospice at Home bank account: 30-12-80 48285560, or by sending a cheque to the charity’s chair: Jennifer Houghton c/o 14 Millennium Court, Queens Promenade, Douglas IM2 4NN