A moving new ballad inspired by a brief but powerful encounter with TT legend Michael Dunlop is set to be released this week.
'Racing Royalty', written by Liz Rivers alongside musicians Plunkett McComb and Pat McManus, will be available on major streaming platforms from Wednesday (April 10).
The heartfelt song pays tribute to the courage of road racing families - particularly the Dunlops - and marks a deeply personal milestone in Liz’s battle with mental health.
Liz, who lives on the Isle of Man, says the inspiration came from a moment shared with Dunlop at the 2022 Senior TT. After the race, she and her husband Andy were relaxing at the Trackside Beer Tent with their Jack Russell, Fonzi, when they spotted the 29-time TT winner enjoying a drink with his team.
Encouraged by Andy, Liz approached Michael to ask for a photo with Fonzi.
Michael not only agreed, but kindly asked, ‘Are you feeling alright, pet?’ - a simple question that resonated deeply with Liz and stayed with her long after the race.
That moment, she says, planted the seed for a life-changing shift.
‘I remember thinking, “Michael Dunlop is such a fantastic person, and he didn’t ignore or laugh at me - he was nice to me”,’ she said. ‘It made me feel, maybe my life isn’t over. Maybe I still have something to give.’
At the time, Liz was at a low point. Lifelong depression and anxiety had worsened during the pandemic, and by her 50th birthday in 2022, she was struggling with her weight, self-worth, and stress from a demanding job in financial services. In a moment of despair, she even contemplated ending her life.
But Michael’s kindness gave her the push she needed. Since then, she has lost more than six stone, returned to the gym, and rediscovered her creative passions. She now volunteers as a TT marshal and has returned to writing and singing after decades away.
Although she’s had the chance to thank Michael in person, nerves have always held her back. Instead, she chose to express her gratitude through music.
'Racing Royalty' honours the legacy of the Dunlop family and the heroism of those who risk everything on the road.
The track, filled with emotion and soaring melody, was recorded earlier this year in Dungannon, Northern Ireland.
Should the song raise any profits, Liz intends to donate them equally to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and The Rob Vine Fund - two charities close to the heart of the racing community.
Originally from the Wirral, Liz moved to the Isle of Man with her family at the age of 16. Years of bullying and internalised anxiety left her isolated and lacking confidence, but she now hopes her story will encourage others to speak up and seek support.
‘I want people to know that small acts of kindness matter,’ she said. ‘They can change lives, even if you don’t realise it at the time.’
'Racing Royalty' will be available to stream on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, TikTok, Deezer, and other platforms from April 10.