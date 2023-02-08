Monstrous fun, energy and talent are all on show in Douglas Choral Union’s latest production.
It’s quite the spectacle - sparks fly, monsters are made, pitchforks are waved and hearts race as relationships blossom!
It sees Frederick Frankenstein (Tony Eccles) inherit the Transylvanian castle belonging to his infamous grandfather Victor Frankenstein.
He meets Igor (David Lyons)the hilarious hunchback personal assistant who takes him to the castle. He quickly has the audience on his side.
And it’s not long before Frankenstein - pronounced Fronk-en-stein - is getting acquainted with his personal assistant (the immensely talented Leah Carter) as they Roll In The Hay in the cart.
At the castle, they are introduced to the delightfully impenetrable housekeeper, Frau Buckler. Her facial expressions are priceless. Ovaltine anyone?
After discovering his grandfather’s laboratory and books, he’s soon experimenting. ‘It’s Alive!’, the doctor exclaims as the Creature (Geoff Pugh) is brought to life.
At first he has little to say except ‘mmmm’ but he’s full of expression. And the Creature wins the affections of a Hermit (Mike Bonner) and then the doctor’s New York socialite fiancée (Sue Tummon) nevertheless.
The townspeople try and put a stop to the experimenting for their own safety led by Inspector Kemp (Mark Dougherty).
Another madcap experiment later and the Creature is quite the intellect, even managing to save the doctor’s life.
The detailed sets, particularly the laboratory, really add to the atmosphere.
And the orchestra hits all the right notes, supporting the cast and maintaining the buzz with memorable songs including Putting On The Ritz.
It’s an all-singing all-dancing show that leaves you in a feel-good mood. It is a bit rude - there is some adult sexual content - so expect some innuendo.
But if you want a good laugh and pure escapism then this is the production for you.
For tickets see www.villagaiety.com, call the box office on 600555 or visit the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal.