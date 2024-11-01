Manx National Heritage’s historical theatre group, ‘Labyrinth: History in Action’, are set to return with a brand new performance.
‘Labyrinth: All at Sea’ will take place at the House of Manannan from November 14 to November 16, and is inspired by the nautical tales featured in the current ‘All at Sea’ exhibition.
The performance will dive into the legacy of Sir William Hillary, who dedicated himself to the creation of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), and will explore some of the gripping stories of life and loss around the Isle of Man’s coastline that inspired Hillary to galvanize support for a volunteer force.
A spokesperson from Manx National Heritage said: ‘This immersive theatrical experience offers a promenade-style performance, guiding the audience through the House of Manannan, where historical figures and true stories come to life.
‘Audiences will also be captivated by the salt-laden tales of adventure and peril, from the thrill of heroic rescues to the sombre realities of shipwrecks - and some rather enthusiastic reclaiming of lost cargo.
‘Stories explored will include the “wreck of the herring fleet” in which 21 men died in a storm at the mouth of Douglas harbour. They had been fishing near Clay Head and ran for safe harbour at Douglas.
‘The previous year the old pier had collapsed and a temporary harbour light was set up on a pole, on the ruins, to guide the entrance. One of the first boats struck this light, extinguishing it and many of rest of fleet foundered on rocks in sight of the harbour. The number of men injured is not known. Many vessels were damaged beyond repair with long term consequences for their owners.
‘This fast-paced and interactive event promises to be a highlight of the season, so don’t miss your chance to embark on this remarkable journey. Gather your crew and prepare for a night filled with adventure, history and the spirit of the sea!’
Katie King, curator at Manx National Heritage said: ‘”Labyrinth: All at Sea” is not only a wonderfully enjoyable and entertaining experience but also a really enlightening way to learn about some of the lesser-known stories from our Manx maritime history.’
The event takes place at the House of Manannan in Peel. Performances start at 5pm, 7pm and 8.30pm, and tickets are £18. You can find out more by visiting https://manxnationalheritage.im/whats-on