A popular Douglas restaurant which specialised in Manx produce has announced it will be closing this weekend.
14North has been operating at North Quay since 2010 offering up fish and meat dishes, burgers and other meals which have largely been sourced locally.
The restaurant is owned by Phil Taylor who also runs four guestrooms above the premises.
He also owns the Little Fish Café further along North Quay.
The reason for closing has not been given but the owner hints at a new venue which could be on the horizon.
Posting online, Mr Taylor says: ‘14 years at 14North and we’ve loved every second…but our final service will be this Saturday (August 24).
‘Thank you to the team for giving the restaurant its ever-evolving but always incredible personality.
‘I am so grateful and proud of everything we have achieved together - from flatbreads to fine dining and everything in between.
‘Thank you to our brilliant suppliers and wonderful guests.
‘We hope to see some of you over the next few days.
‘A new chapter awaits which we hope to share with you soon.’
The new has been met with disappointment from some customers and suppliers who reacted to the news online.
Robinson’s Fresh Foods said: ‘14 years of fabulousness 14North, a truly fantastic restaurant you gave us on the Isle of Man.
‘A huge thank you as always for choosing us to be a key supplier. We look forward to the next chapter and wish you all the best.’
One customer said: ‘Absolutely gutted, my favourite place to eat on the Island from the day it opened its doors.
‘Loved every night we’ve had in there, big thank you to Philip James Taylor and the various teams over the years for always making us feel so welcome and looking after us.
‘Hopefully it won’t be too long before we can come see you in whatever comes next, all the best and thank you folks.’
Another also expressed their disappointment over the news, saying: ‘We’re gutted by this news, 14 North is our absolute favourite place to eat! Thank you for the phenomenal food and service over the years, best of luck in your new venture.’