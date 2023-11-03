There wasn’t a spare seat in the house when the Manx National Farmers’ Union held its annual general meeting at Douglas Rugby Club.
Ean Parsons, a beef and sheep farmer, was unanimously voted in once more as president of the union, with Murray Cringle from Arbory continuing as vice-president. They were uncontested to retain the seats.
Mr Parsons said: ‘It was really encouraging to see so many of our members at the AGM, with a significant uptake on committee roles.
‘I am proud to be able to continue in my role as president of the Manx NFU, and grateful to have Murray Cringle alongside me as vice, together with the many other members who have put themselves forward to support the work of the union.
‘I feel we have built a strong team that will represent the industry well on policy with both government and non-government organisations.
‘The industry is now feeling the significant effects of the cost increases on farm.
‘Across the UK, agriculture will be experiencing this too, but here on the Isle of Man we have the additional pressure of finding a route to market and the additional burden that is borne by the industry due to the high cost of import and export.
‘The industry needs a fair long-term commitment from retailers and an opportunity to reach wider markets.
‘The industry should be recognised, through our climate change net-zero and biodiversity goals, as being part of the solution not the problem whilst providing food security for the Isle of Man.’
Mr Cringle said: ‘It is a great privilege to be able to continue to serve the Manx NFU as an officeholder and I am delighted to carry on in my role as vice president.
‘I will continue to work with Ean and the team on tackling all the challenges the industry is facing, working to have recognition of Manx Agriculture in Government and the wider community, and the need to have better opportunities for the next generation of farmers.’
Former Chief Minister Howard Quayle will continue as patron of the MNFU and he was thanked for his support. Thanks were also given to NFU Mutual and Douglas Rugby Club for the superb Manx Produce supper.
The MNFU thanked the NFU Mutual for their continued support, and a great working partnership.