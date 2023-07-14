With various summer celebrations taking place across the island at the moment, we asked the public what their favourite local event is and why they enjoy it.
‘The festival of the beach and sea is the type of event I’d think about going to, it seems pretty intriguing .
‘There’s always stuff on down there with the stage and live music – it’s great.
‘If an event is well advertised then I will probably consider going to it, especially if it’s a nice day.’
Thomas Brennan, from Douglas, said although he doesn’t really like the pageantry of Tynwald Day, he does enjoy attending St John’s on the island’s national day.
He added: ‘I more just enjoy going to it for the local food stands, they’re good.
‘It’s all about the community spirit at Tynwald Day.’
Johannes and Janice Vorster, of Glen Mona, enjoy the Royal Manx Agricultural Show held in Patrick each year, as well as the Viking Longboats in Peel, which is where they first met.
Mrs Vorster said: ‘I like going around talking to all the different people and getting a few freebies [at the Royal Show].
‘The dog trials are an absolute hoot as well.’
Mr Vorster added: ‘I enjoy the togetherness, the whole Isle of Man getting down there and looking at the animals.
‘You can meet old friends there that you haven’t seen in a while.’
Mrs Vorster discussed the World Viking Longboat Races and why they’re special to the two of them.
She said: ‘It’s actually where we met, 10 years ago.
‘I was there with friends and he [Mr Vorster] was supporting a team and we met like that, then we went on our first actual date at the end of July.’
Julie Eastwood, from Lonan, is a big fan of the Great Laxey Duck Race held in the village’s valley gardens.
She said: ‘It’s a little community coming together. There’s not a lot of places that do duck racing so it’s quite unique.
‘It’s a lovely thing to take kids to and then you can go up to the village and in the washing floors they have nice home produce, stuff like Manx jam, it’s great.
‘Catching up with people there is good too.’
Colin and Debbie Lias, from Strang, said Jurby Day is their favourite summer event.
Mr Lias said ‘It’s when the Manx Grand Prix is on and people go up to see the different old bikes and it’s a big day out.
‘The stupid part of it is they seemed to have moved it so nobody can actually go to it.
‘The same as Peel Day during the TT, they’ve changed that so nobody can enjoy it.’
‘I couldn’t make it this year but I do like the World Tin Bath races as well.’
He added that he’d like to see more events, especially around the Strang area.
He said: ‘The island needs more to attract people, and they need to stop doing stuff like throwing away the family events they keep on getting rid of it.
‘There also needs to be far more publicity on events coming up, you see on sites like Facebook all the time that this event or that was on after it happened. I want to know beforehand.’