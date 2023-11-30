Isle of Man Arts Council this year is offering four workshops with two different artists in the Villa Marina Arcade this weekend.
The first workshop takes place on Saturday (December 2) with Felicity Wood Designs creating ‘Hunt the Wren wreath decoration’ from 10am-12pm.
Then from 2pm until 4pm Felicity will be hosting ‘Upcycled Christmas’ which involves making your own Christmas Card or table decoration from recycled materials.
Please bring your own clean tin or wine bottle with labels removed.
On Sunday Debra from Isle Be Creative will be creating Mosaic Tree Decorations from 11am until 1pm.
Sessions are 30 minutes each then from 2pm until 4pm Debra will finish the day with creating your own Christmas Cards and get involved in the community silk painting (Sessions are 30 minutes each.
All sessions are limited numbers and cost £3 per person per session.
Booking via VillaGaiety website.