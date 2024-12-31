The island’s largest independent financial advisory and insurance broking group has raised £7,000 for charities across the Isle of Man throughout 2024.
MAC Group has donated funds to Isle of Man Samaritans and Sight Matters, the company’s two chosen charities of the year.
The money was raised through a variety of activities, including dress-down days, a charity golf day, raffles, and cake sales.
The MAC group say the significant figure raised demonstrates the power of coming together to raise funds for meaningful causes.
Ed Walter, head of private client advisory at MAC Group, said: ‘We are incredibly proud of the MAC team for their enthusiasm and generosity throughout the year.
‘Raising £7,000 for Isle of Man Samaritans and Sight Matters is a testament to the dedication of our staff and the support of our community.
‘Both charities play vital roles in the Isle of Man, and it has been a privilege to support them throughout the year and learn more about their important work in our community.’
Isle of Man Samaritans provides a lifeline for individuals in need of emotional support.
Sinead Nudd, a representative from Isle of Man Samaritans, said: ‘We are deeply grateful to MAC Group for their incredible fundraising efforts this year.
‘Every donation helps us continue providing our services to those in need. Knowing we have the support of local businesses like MAC makes all the difference.
‘Thank you to everyone who contributed to this amazing total.’
Sight Matters supports individuals with visual impairments on the Isle of Man, offering services, advice, and activities to help them live more independent lives.
Cathryn Bradley from Sight Matters shared her appreciation: ‘The generosity of MAC Group and its supporters has been truly inspiring.
‘The funds raised will go directly toward enhancing the services and support we provide to our members the majority of which are free at the point of delivery.
‘A huge thank you to the MAC team for choosing us as one of their charities of the year and for their commitment to making a difference.’