The Fire and Rescue service was called out to assist with a two-vehicle crash just outside Ballasalla this morning.
The crash happened near the Blackboards junction on the New Castletown Road.
Both vehicles had left the road and ended up on their roofs, the drivers managing to get out of the vehicles before the arrival of emergency services.
Station officer Alex Rockwell said: ‘One major appliance, an enhanced rescue vehicle and an off road vehicle were dispatched.
‘On arrival the crew were faced with two vehicles that had left the road and were situated on their roofs. Luckily the occupants of both vehicles had self-extricated prior to our arrival. Crews checked over the occupants of vehicles for injuries before handing them over to the excellent care of our colleagues from the Isle of Man Ambulance Service. Crews made safe the vehicles and remained in attendance for around 20 minutes.
‘The current advice is to not travel unless it is essential.
‘If the journey is essential please take care and drive to the conditions and also ensure that your windscreen is clear from snow and ice.’