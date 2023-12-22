Isle of Man residents will be taking off for some festive sun this afternoon on the first direct flight to Tenerife.
Operated by FlyDirect, the Smartwings Boeing 737-800 aircraft is scheduled to depart Ronaldsway Airport at 1.25pm today and will arrive in Tenerife at around 6.15pm.
Currently, the average daily temperature in Tenerife is in the mid-20’s Celsius, so those travelling today will be enjoying a warm Christmas Day this year.
Commenting on the first flight Robert Mackenzie, managing director of FlyDirect’s parent company, C. I. Travel Group, said: 'We have been overwhelmed by the response from Isle of Man residents to the Tenerife winter programme and are looking forward to flying our first passengers direct to the Canary Islands today.'
Gary Cobb, airport director said: 'We are absolutely thrilled about the launch of the direct Tenerife flights, marking a significant milestone for our airport.
'This new route not only amplifies exciting travel opportunities for our passengers but also contributes to the expanding repertoire of leisure point-to-point routes.'
The series of direct flights operate every Friday from now until January 26 and there are a few seats left for anyone seeking a late getaway at the start of the new year. Flights and inclusive holidays can be booked online through www.flydirect.co.uk or over the phone.