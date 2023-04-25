It's 10 years since the Sefton Hotel group was bailed out by the government.
Alfred Cannan, then a fresh-faced MHK, told Paul Moulton what he thought about it on Isle of Man Television.
You can see the video below.
The Sefton Group, which also owns the Palace Hotel and owned the Castle Mona Hotel at the time, had a number of plans, including the redevelopment of the old Summerland site in a project called the Wave.
That didn't come to fruition.
Ten years ago the Manx government, then led by Allan Bell, announced a rescue package for the Sefton Group PLC, totalling more than £4.5m.
The package includes a £1.3m loan plus an additional £3.2m to buy a Douglas site earmarked for development.