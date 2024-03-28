The 2024 lawn bowls (flat green) season starts this weekend with free come and try it session on Easter Sunday from 1-4pm at Onchan Park.
These will be followed by further sessions on Wednesday, April 3 from 2-4pm and 5.30-7.30pm, then again on Thursday, April 4 from 5.30-7.30pm.
Coaches and bowls are available to use but participants are asked to wear flat-soled shoes/trainers. Adults and children from seven years old are all welcome.
Lawn bowls uses a different green and bowls to crown green form of the sport which is more commonly played in the island.
Lawn Bowls Isle of Man is affiliated to World Bowls and Bowls Europe. Its members represents the island as a member country of the European Bowls Union.
Bowlers from the island have taken part in the European Team Championships, the Bowls World Cup, the Champion of Champions Trophy and the Commonwealth Games.