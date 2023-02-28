The foreman and employers of a man who died at a building site were sentenced in the Court of General Gaol today.
The sentencing came after an incident that occurred on August 4, 2020, in which Gary Skelding was killed after a scaffolding collapsed at the building site he was working on in King William’s College.
Foreman Stephen Ian Phillips, aged 37, was handed a 12-month suspended sentence by Deemster Kainth.
In the same hearing, his employer, Stewart Clague Services Ltd (SCS) was fined £200,000 to be paid within three months.
In the trial, which ended October 7, Mr Phillips was found not guilty for manslaughter, but guilty for failing to take reasonable care of the health and safety of himself and others.
SCS Ltd had pleaded guilty to the health and safety offences.