A commercial property at Onchan Park, formerly home to The Dance and Fun Factory, is now on the market for lease.
Onchan District Commissioners have confirmed the site is available to let for £13,500 per year.
The popular children’s play area, which had welcomed families for around 15 years, closed after Christmas last year.
Its operators cited a ‘new job and family commitments’ as the reason for shutting the attraction following the festive period.
The structures and equipment within the play area have been sold separately.
The premises, which are not for sale, are owned by Onchan Commissioners and have a varied history.
Before becoming The Dance and Fun Factory, the building was used as a squash centre.
In 2010, the site faced controversy when Onchan Commissioners leased it to the Western School of Dance, leading to the loss of squash courts that many considered among the best in the Isle of Man.
Deanwood Estate Agents, which is marketing the property, said: ‘The unit is situated within Onchan Park’s leisure facility, which incorporates a variety of activities, including a restaurant, stadium, boating lake, bowls, and mini golf.
‘The location is ideally placed to attract both local residents and visitors, offering potential tenants opportunities for diverse business ventures, subject to approval.’
The property includes a mix of former squash courts, toilet and shower facilities, a reception area on the ground floor, and a kitchen and preparation area on the first floor.
Onchan District Commissioners have invited interested parties to discuss potential uses for the space.
They are keen to see the site brought back into use to complement the park’s existing attractions and serve the wider community.