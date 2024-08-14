These stunning photos show the Aurora Borealis lighting up the sky above the Isle of Man earlier this week.
It was visible across the island from late Monday evening through to early Tuesday morning.
The Aurora Borealis - commonly referred to as the Northern Lights - put on a show from dawn to dusk with varying degrees of intensity and sometimes visible to the naked eye.
While most people across the Isle of Man would have been asleep or at home, many made the journey with their cameras to various remote areas in an attempt to have a look and capture the stunning spectacle.
The Met Office suggests that the best conditions for viewing the auroras are when the sky is dark, free from clouds, and away from light pollution.
Remote areas with minimal artificial light sources, such as the north-facing coasts at the Point of Ayre, provide some of the best viewing locations.
Here are four of the best pictures that we spotted online.