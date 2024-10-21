In June last year the Ramsey based distillery were given special permission by HM Customs and Excise to store the new limited edition Manx rum in the Tower of Refuge. Eleven barrels of Manx Rum, which have been ageing for a year in oak bourbon casks in the Tower of Refuge, were brought ashore earlier this month. The coveted ‘Bottle No.1’ has been made available for public bidding through local auctioneers Murray’s website, allowing interested individuals from around the world to participate.