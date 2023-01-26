Paving has started to be installed at the front of the main passenger building at the new Isle of Man Ferry Terminal in Liverpool.
The update was revealed in the latest government bulletin on the project which is due to be finished in June.
A government spokesperson added: 'Tarmac is also being laid on the vehicle lanes in the foot passenger drop-off area.
'Once completed, the terminal will accommodate a maximum of 1,000 passengers and provide 1,145m of vehicle lanes.
'Vehicles will access the facility via Waterloo Road, Jesse Hartley Way and Triskelion Way.
'Pedestrians may follow the same route but can also use a short footbridge next to Alexandra Tower, which will provide a more direct route to and from the city centre.'
The project is costing the government more than £70.6m.
The Steam Packet's new vessel, the Manxman, is due to enter service in the spring. It is eight metres longer than the Ben-my-Chree and has capacity for 949 passengers, nearly 300 more than the Ben.