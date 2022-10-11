Gunpoint rapist is jailed for 12 and a half years
Warning this report contains details that readers may find upsetting.
A man who raped a woman at gunpoint was sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison yesterday (October 10).
Tobias Wood, 24, from Port Erin, was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.
The court heard that he hid in the victim’s car, who we cannot identify for legal reasons, and waited for her to get in following work at 9.15pm on November 7, 2020.
He then stuck a replica gun to her neck and said ‘shut up and drive’.
Wood forced the 21-year-old victim, who was known to him, to drive to a carpark near his home in Edremony Estate.
He then ‘marched’ her into a field saying that he would have ‘no problem killing her’ and proceeded to attack her.
Woods then told the victim that she was ‘disgusting’ and threatened to kill her if she went to the police.
He tried to film the attack before the victim hit the phone out of his hand.
The victim managed to get away from Wood and contact her father and the police.
Wood was arrested after police found clothing behind a panel in a bathroom in a search of his address.
Six days later, a black BB gun was found in a nearby hedge.
There was no evidence linking the weapon to Wood however, there was DNA found from a man who claimed that Wood took the gun from his home.
Wood denied the charges for 18 months, up until the start of the trial in August.
Manx Radio reported Deemster Graeme Cook, who sentenced Wood, said: ‘There is only one liar in this courtroom and it is you.’
He also said that Wood has shown ‘no remorse whatsoever’.
The victim described herself as ‘happy’ up until the time of the attack, but afterwards, she said that ‘everything changed.’
She went on to reveal that she would ‘forever be haunted’ by nightmares and flashbacks of the attack Wood carried out.
‘I don’t think these will ever stop.
‘From the day of the attack Toby has had control of my life ever since.’
Laurence Vaughan-Williams, Wood’s advocate, explained that his client came from a ‘good home’ and was not ‘unintelligent’.
He went on to describe that he was successful in athletics and rugby and had an ‘excellent school record’.
Mr Vaughan-Williams also told the court that Wood was also the ‘first person of colour’ to be appointed house captain at Castle Rushen High School.
Wood has also been made subject to the sexual offences prevention order, which stops him from having contact with the victim.
This also means, when he is released he cannot stay away from his house overnight without permission and must disclose any future relationships to his supervising officer.
Wood was also placed on the sex offenders register and has been given an extended license period of five years after his release from prison.
Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Michelle McKillop said: ‘This case is unprecedented for the island.
‘Rape is a very serious offence and for it to be done at gun point demonstrates extreme violence.
‘This incident was an isolated event and like most rape cases, the victim knew her attacker.
‘The judicial process has had some setbacks before coming to trial but the victim has maintained her resolve and has been very brave throughout the whole process.’
She also said: ‘I also want to acknowledge the dedication of all the officers involved, including the uniform officers attending and in particular DC Bethany Hall and DC Louise Sales for their tenacity and professionalism when investigating the case.’