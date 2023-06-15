The owner of Express Fixings and Fittings has announced it is closing down.
The hardware and DIY store, based on Snugborough Trading Estate, will close its doors permanently on July 28.
In a video posted on Facebook, owner Brett Kitching thanked customers but said 'it's been really really tough, we've made sacrifices and unfortunately we can't make anymore.'
Mr Kitching also said: '‘We started off doing videos for the humour side of things, to promote our business, promote our products and they went down very well.
‘This one’s not the greatest, this is the one I never thought I’d be doing, this is the one that I’ve dreaded for the last, certainly the last two years, but unfortunately I think it’s the right thing to do.’