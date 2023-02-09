We are shining a light on lesser known charities in the Isle of Man.
This week we speak to Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Isle of Man (HBOT IOM), which is charity number 1274.
Hyperbaric medicine provides relief to people who experience and suffer with pain, usually caused by a medical condition, injury, or driving incident, by administering effective oxygen therapy inside a treatment chamber.
It does this by stimulating the growth of new blood vessels, increasing oxygenation, and reducing gas bubble size so they can be reabsorbed into the body.
Hyperbaric oxygen treatment will be available in the island once again from around the autumn this year, thanks to the charity, after a new chamber was installed in its facility on Peel Road.
A brand new hyperbaric chamber and state of the art system will be commissioned in the spring by the manufacturer, Haux, before training and pre-patient trials take place.
In the future, hyperbaric oxygen treatment will be available for divers suffering from decompression illness, as well as patients suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning and air or gas embolism.
What is your biggest goal for the future?
It was operated by a charity known as the Kevin Gray memorial charity until it was taken over by HBOT IOM almost four years ago.
The charity’s proudest moment so far is taking delivery of the new chamber in October last year.
This was the result of hundreds of hours of organisational work together with fundraising activities.
Where can people find you and donate?
Our future goal is to complete all of the tasks which lie ahead in order to re open our premises, save lives and treat others suffering from those many health problems which we can assist with.
We need volunteers to arrange fundraising events all around the island.
They will act as our charity champions. We can’t do this without them.
We can be contacted on 626394 or by email on [email protected] where you can click onto the link to our Facebook.