A family believe ‘things could have been different’ for their relative who died of lung cancer if screenings were available in the island.
Lung cancer screenings are currently conducted in the UK but not in the Isle of Man.
The government’s Public Health department explained that the UK National Screening Committee has not recommended screening.
It said: ‘There is some early research examining the benefits of screening for lung cancer, but the UK National Screening Committee has not yet recommended screening.
‘Public Health continue to monitor the advice and guidance around providing an early screening programme, but currently this is not available.
‘We recognise the importance of catching lung cancer early in providing effective treatment and support to patients and families.
‘The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) has provided guidance on symptoms that should be investigated which we also support, and anyone concerned about symptoms should see their GP.’
Paul Smith died from lung cancer earlier this year at 56 years old.
He started to feel symptoms, such as a cough, sweating and fatigue, in August 2021 but didn’t visit the doctor until the end of the year, when a small shadow was found on his lung.
His family have now set up a petition, which has garnered more than 900 signatures, appealing for screening.
Mr Smith’s partner Sharon Langley and his sister Helen Gough told the Manx Independent why this is so important.
Mrs Gough, 59, said: ‘We found out there was screening only in certain regions in the UK.
‘I had breast cancer and it was picked up in a screening in 2013.
‘That was available to me at 50, so if Paul could have got this at 55 he would still be with us.
‘It’s just frustrating and it’s one of the biggest killers in the island, yet we have bowel cancer, breast cancer and cervical cancer screening.’
Ms Langley, 42, added: ‘It really shocked us, I think more than anything, because you hear that somebody’s got cancer and you think “we’ll go through the treatment and they’ll come out and they’ll be okay”.
‘Paul never had that opportunity. He didn’t have the opportunity for any treatment and we were all stumped.
‘Within those few weeks, he rapidly deteriorated.
‘‘Up until a month before he passed away he was still working and we just could not believe it.
‘After he passed away we just could not understand that it had happened, and it’s happening to a lot of people.
‘So many have reached out to us and said “it’s happened to my dad, my mum, to my uncle”. Why?
‘Paul could still be here.’
A lung cancer screening includes a consultation and a CT scan.
‘That’s it,’ said Mrs Gough. ‘Why are we waiting for a recommendation?
‘It was the day before Paul died we were told he’d been walking around with this for two years and they actually knew the day that Paul would die.
‘We couldn’t believe that we could do nothing to save him.’
In the UK, 36,000 people die each year after contracting lung cancer.
Lung cancer kills more people than breast, prostate and pancreatic cancers combined, according to Cancer Research UK.
Currently, if a patient has suspected lung cancer and is referred by their GP, they should have a first appointment within two weeks from referral.
The pathway can vary but usually the GP orders a chest X-ray or CT scan and if results show possible cancer, the GP refers the patient to respiratory consultants, a first CT scan is discussed in a multi-disciplinary team (MDT) meeting, and the patient will be seen in a clinic within two weeks.
Sometimes the patient will be referred directly to the respiratory consultants after seeing the GP and they will order a CT scan of the chest. If results show possible cancer the cancer pathway will be opened.
When a cancer pathway has been opened, initial investigations are discussed at the MDT meeting, then the patient will either go under surveillance or will be sent for further investigations to reach diagnosis.
Manx Care is reviewing these pathways as part of the transformation programme.
To sign the petition, go to Change.org and search ‘Lung Cancer is a silent killer - Screening programme urgently needed’.
