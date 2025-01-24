Most of us just had to look out the window to appreciate whey we have been told to stay indoors today.
But the figures behind the impact of Storm Eowyn illustrate just why it has caused such chaos over the last several hours.
Ronaldsway Met Office issued a rare red weather warning on Thursday for strong winds with gusts of 85mph battering the coast and higher ground which was in place between 7am and 2pm today (Friday). An amber warning has also been in place which ended at 4pm on Friday.
There have already been reports of fallen trees blocking roads and structural damage with more than 30 roads blocked at one point.
The Met Office says wind speeds of 81mph were recorded at Ronaldsway which is the highest speed recorded in 20 years.
It was higher at Castletown breakwater with speeds of 94mph and at the top of Snaefell they reached a staggering 107mph.
While the impact on land has been pretty devastating, the Isle of Man Steam Packet has explained just how bad conditions have been at sea.
Posting on why all Friday sailings were cancelled, the company said: Storm Eowyn has canceled all of our sailings today and the Manxman is waiting out the extreme weather in Heysham until sailings are able to resume with the 1.45am (Saturday) departure in order to minimise delay in freight reaching the island.
‘With average wave heights reaching a staggering seven meters - for context this is about four and a half times higher than the 1.5m on a normal day’s sailing, and about the same height as a two-storey house - it’s not a day to be out on the Irish Sea.’
While the red and amber warnings for wind are now over, a yellow warning remains in place until 7pm. A new yellow warning for coastal overtopping has also been issued by the met office.
It says: ‘High tide at 7.30pm this evening, accompanied with fresh west-southwest winds will cause waves to wash onto exposed roads and promenades.
‘This warning is being issued because of large waves remaining from Storm Eowyn.’
The warning is in place from 6pm-9pm this evening and areas affected will be Castletown Promenade, Shore Road at Gansey and the northern end of Douglas promenade.