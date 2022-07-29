Horse tram event this morning
Friday 29th July 2022 7:07 am
Share
Horse trams (IOM Newspapers )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Douglas’s horse trams will be part a special event which has been added as part of this season’s Summer Transport Festival this morning.
Strathallan Depot will be open to the public between 10.30am and midday for guided tours of the tramways unique tramcars.
Summerhill Stables will also be open between the same times, offering visitors the opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the horses being prepared for their tramway duties.
A short ceremony will take place at Strathallan depot at midday, when Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas MHK will provide an update on the progress of the tramway and the imminent start of operation.
All events are free of charge.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |