On-site X-ray services will also resume as Manx Care hailed the move as an important step in restoring services to the north of the Isle of Man.
In a statement, it said: ‘This marks an important step in restoring services to the north of the island, enabling patients to access urgent care and diagnostic support closer to home.
‘The unit will operate from the hospital site and is planned to run seven days a week during TT and other racing periods. Opening hours will be 8am to 8pm, with the last admission at 7.30pm.
‘Further service updates will be shared in the coming weeks.’
The announcement follows planning approval for structural work on the roof to tackle pest control issues and water leaks.
The discovery of the structural problems delayed plans to return services to RDCH by around a month.
Several services have continued operating at RDCH, including dermatology, phlebotomy (blood tests) and a reduced outpatient service.
Other services, including wound management, renal care, rehabilitation and reablement, will continue through temporary or alternative arrangements while work remains ongoing.
Plans to restore dental services to the north are also progressing, with a further update expected in due course.
Some services have remained at RDCH’s refurbished Martin Ward, while others were relocated to Noble’s Hospital during the works.
The structural programme includes major roof repairs, removal of redundant chimney stacks and sealing gaps to stop birds, vermin and water entering the building.
Meanwhile, figures show more than half a million pounds was spent on Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital during the last financial year.
In a written Tynwald question, Ramsey MHK and former Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson asked Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall what had been spent on routine and urgent maintenance at RDCH each year since 2021.
Over the last five years, just over £1.5m has been spent on the hospital. The largest amount (£372,532) was spent on minor revenue-funded projects, while urgent works accounted for £317,327.
The last financial year saw the highest expenditure, mainly because urgent roof repairs were required due to leaks and pest issues. A total of £123,007 was spent, while a replacement boiler costing £155,056 also increased costs. Minor revenue-funded works were also significantly higher in 2025/26 than in previous years.
The £620,549 spent in 2025/26 dwarfed the £84,520 spent in 2024/25 and was considerably higher than any of the previous four years. Expenditure totalled £234,774 in 2021/22, £439,552 in 2022/23 and £123,736 in 2023/24.
Mr Crookall said the figures only reflected works funded directly by the Department of Infrastructure and did not include expenditure incurred by Manx Care.