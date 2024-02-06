Today’s sitting commences at 10am.
Consideration into regulation of deep fake technology and the selection of temporary Patrick Commissioners, are set to be discussed in the House of Keys.
Douglas North MHK, David Ashford will ask Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, Jane Poole-Wilson, what consideration has been given to the regulation of deep fake technology.
The topic has recently been in the limelight following the circulation of faked explicit images of musician, Taylor Swift, on X, with calls for legiaslation amongst US politicians.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK, Jason Moorhouse, will be asking Kate Lord-Brennan, Minister for the Cabinet Office, how three residents of Patrick were selected as temporary Commissioners.
Earlier this month three residents were appointed temporarily, following a series of resignations from the local authority.
This was sparked by a report from the previous Tynwald Commissioner for Administration, Angela Main-Thompson, with one commissioner accused of using public funds to benefit himself and the authority being labelled as mismanaged.
Mr Moorhouse will also be asking Minister for Education, Sports and Culture, Julie Edge, what actions the Minister and her department have taken to rebuild working relationships with the Southern Swimming Pool Board and other stakeholders.
Earlier this month her department told the Southern Pool Board that the Department for Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) would recommend to close the Southern Swimming Pool in February’s Tynwald sitting.
Earlier this month three residents were appointed temporarily, following a series of resignations from the local authority.
This was sparked by a report from the previous Tynwald Commissioner for Administration, Angela Main-Thompson, with one commissioner accused of using public funds to benefit himself and the authority being labelled as mismanaged.
Mr Moorhouse will also be asking Minister for Education, Sports and Culture, Julie Edge, what actions the Minister and her department have taken to rebuild working relationships with the Southern Swimming Pool Board and other stakeholders.
Earlier this month her department told the Southern Pool Board that the Department for Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) would recommend to close the Southern Swimming Pool in February’s Tynwald sitting.