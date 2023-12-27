A number of houses have flooded due to heavy rain.
Crews from Douglas and Ramsey have been dispatched to a number of flooding incidents today due to heavy rain overnight and this morning.
A statement from the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service said: 'There has been substantial damage to properties and vehicles as a result of the flooding and crews are continuing to do their best to assist.
'We also would like to remind members of the public not to attempt to drive through flooded areas and not to enter flood waters.Due to the severity of the weather the Mountain Road is closed at this time.'
The Mountain Road closed earlier today due to a landslip, and will remain closed until the DoI can make an assessment tomorrow.
Large boulders have also appeared on the Tholt-y-Will road in Sulby, with the DoI advising to drive with extra caution until this can be cleared.
An amber weather warning has been in place over the night and into this morning for coastal overtopping and flooding.
Later this evening some heavy and squally showers will develop, these then becoming isolated overnight.