Around 750 households in Andreas are being asked to pay higher rates after a Treasury error led to bills being issued with the wrong amount.
The Isle of Man Government says an administrative mistake meant residents initially received demands based on a rate of 175.4p for 2026-27, lower than the correct figure.
The Treasury has now confirmed the correct rate is 181.7p, meaning affected households will receive revised bills and face an increase on the amount first issued.
Updated demands have now been sent out, along with letters apologising for the error and explaining the revised charges to residents.
Treasury Minister Chris Thomas MHK said he was sorry for the mistake and thanked those who highlighted the issue.
He said: ‘I apologise for the administrative error within Treasury affecting Andreas Commissioners rates. Thanks go to the Commissioners, Chief Minister Cannan and Minister Johnston for bringing this to our attention immediately to enable the error to be corrected straight away.’
The department said the error was identified quickly and steps were taken to ensure corrected bills were issued as soon as possible, with systems reviewed to prevent a similar issue occurring again.
It stressed that the problem only affects those paying rates to Andreas Parish Commissioners and does not impact any other local authority areas.
Residents have been advised to check their revised bills carefully and contact the Treasury rates team if they have any queries or require further clarification.
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