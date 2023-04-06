Tyler Dunsmore, aged 21, of Mona Drive, Douglas, has pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud.
He is said to have taken money for construction work which he never did.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain said that Dunsmore took a £467 deposit on December 8 and a £560 deposit on January 14, then failed to do the work concerned.
He entered a basis of plea saying that he had intended to do the work but then got tied up with other jobs and couldn’t afford materials.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said that the basis of plea seemed to indicate that Dunsmore had not intended to commit fraud from the outset.
The case was adjourned until April 18 for a written basis of plea to be submitted.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address.
Dunsmore was also ordered to pay £600 in outstanding fines by Thursday (April 6) or a warrant may be issued.