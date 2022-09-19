In the Isle of Man Examiner: Government ministers reshuffle
Subscribe newsletter
This week’s Isle of Man Examiner has coverage of how the Isle of Man mourned and celebrated the Queen.
There are four pages inside in addition to the front page.
Our front page of the past highlights the Queen’s visit to the Isle of Man in 1955.
Also this week:
A government reshuffle sees an MHK promoted from the backbenches.
An official has refused to investigate a complaint made by frequent Tynwald Day petitioner Trevor Cowin because she says it was ‘verging on the vexatious’.
We talk to a local entrant in the Ms Great Britain competition. She says it’s a far cry from the beauty pageants of old.
A time capsule is unearthed in a garden from 1993. What does it show?
Wayne Brian Tomlinson, aged 56, has admitted sending an indecent picture to an undercover police officer who was posing as a child online.
Meanwhile, offender Jonathan Kennaugh has been sentenced for being in possession of over 2,000 indecent images of children.
Why the portrait of Manx patriot Illiam Dhone, one of the largest paintings in the Manx national collection, is going off-island.
Pub landlord Andrew Saunders has predicted two years of hard times for the pub industry.
The High Bailiff, Jayne Hughes, whose courts are frequently reported in our newspapers, is retiring.
Greater Manchester Police held a memorial service at Hyde police station over the weekend to mark 10 years since former Manx resident PC Fiona Bone was shot dead in the line of duty.
New flats are planned for Douglas Head.
We ask former health minister David Ashford for his views following the damning Care Quality Commission’s report into the Manx health service.
Four pages of coverage of the Food and Drink Festival.
When Utmost acquired Quilter International a year ago their staff of around 200 immediately became 600 plus, making them the largest private sector employer in the island. We find out what’s happening now at the company in Working Week.
Twenty-year-old Shae Alexander Christiansen, who drove while under the influence of cannabis and failed to provide a blood sample, has been in court.
In our regular Buildings at Risk feature, historian Peter Kelly bemoans the way some of Baillie Scott’s work has been treated over the years.
Yasmin Ingham’s amazing equestrian success is the big story in sport.
We also have coverage of all the football, hockey, rugby and other big games inside.
There is also David Cretney’s column, our letters page, puzzles, a television guide and lots of community news.
The Isle of Man Examiner is in shops now.
You don’t have to go to a shop to buy a copy.
You can also read it online if you buy the digital edition.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |