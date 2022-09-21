In this week’s Manx Independent: Read about the limited sentencing powers Deemster had when dealing with killer taxi driver
In this week’s Manx Independent, a full report on the court case in which a taxi driver who killed a woman was sentenced.
The Deemster says his sentencing powers were limited.
Also on the front page, the millions of pounds the Manx Utilities Authority is losing during the energy crisis.
Inside:
The prosecution’s opening argument was heard on the first day of the trial of a defendant charged with manslaughter after the death of a construction worker.
Schools have been hit hard in a dispute involving one teachers’ union. Some year groups have been sent home.
Flybe, for some time the biggest operator out of Ronaldsway, will be back in Manx skies next month.
Scoops cafe and ice cream parlour in Port Erin has hit back at online criticism about its opening hours – blaming staff shortages, temporary vendors and a lack of communication from touring groups.
The Department of Infrastructure is selling some fire engines.
Fisherman Liam Gregory Caine has been sentenced after admitting obstructing a drug search and possessing cannabis.
Visitors to health and care settings will no longer be required to wear a face mask.
Drunk and disorderly offender Kieran Kevin Kermeen, ‘whose emotions got the better of him’, has been fined £450 for being drunk and disorderly.
Children’s nursery Puddleducks has been found ‘not to be safe’ following an inspection.
Photographs from the Festival of Motoring
Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation’s heart-screening sessions found 11 people with cardiovascular problems over the weekend.
The first Isle of Man Government conference took place this week giving members of the public the chance to question ministers and other officials on health, infrastructure and climate change.
Plans to make the island’s planning system more accessible and easier to use have been unveiled.
Two pages of analysis of the Isle of Man’s population issues. Our demographics could spell very bad news.
Aaron John Lilley, who was arrested twice in a week for drink-related offences, has been sentenced.
Organisers of a knitting and crochet day in Peel this Saturday, say rising energy prices and the preference for sustainable fashion mean there has never been a better time to take up the pastime.
In Island Life, we preview a new production of the musical Grease.
We also list all the fantastic activities for young people at the Kensington Arts Centre.
A blues musician who has performed everywhere from the Arctic Circle to the Sahara Desert is heading to the Isle of Man for a tour in October.
Sam Turton, a journalist for Gef and Isle of Man Newspapers, lists his nerdy podcast choices.
Jackie Darbyshire’s verdict on Katherine Ryan’s podcast.
Photos from the Cronk-y-Voddy Ploughing Society’s annual show are in the centre pages.
There has never been a day quite like it before in the history of Manx sport with two local women hitting the top step of their chosen disciplines.
That news is on our back page.
In total there are 11 action-packed pages of sport.
There is also plenty of community news, a page of your letters, our puzzles pages, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.
The Manx Independent is in the shops now.
