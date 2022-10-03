In your Isle of Man Examiner: Violent offender is sent to jail after all
In this week’s newspaper we report a court case concerning violent offender Kristopher Robert Goldie.
He has now been jailed for a drunken attack on his one-time girlfriend after a review in which the deemster’s original sentence was described as unduly lenient.
The lead story is about what might be the culmination of a court case involving businessmen Jonathan and Jamie Irving and a dispute with advocate Jerry Carter.
Chief Constable Gary Roberts has dismissed complaints about Manx courts not being tough on sexual offences. His remarks came after the two sentencings last week.
Queen Elizabeth II High School has revealed that it bought a ‘wide range’ of black shoes over the summer to support families struggling with uniform costs.
A police memorial to remember officers killed in the line of duty was unveiled at the weekend.
The financial outlook for Manx Care remains challenging, the organisation’s first annual report concedes.
Possible designs for the prom walkway are currently on display at the Sea Terminal in Douglas as Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas MHK says he wants the work to begin before the next general election in four years’ time.
Two primary schools will have new head teachers from the start of 2023 and they will both be in charge of more than one school.
Kewaigue Primary School, one of the oldest schools in the island, will celebrate its 130th anniversary next week.
The government has suspended new applications for Manx Home Energy Audits for the Green Living Grant Scheme because it’s full.
Manx National Heritage has given people the first look at some of the items and displays to be included in the new TT gallery at the Manx Museum.
Accountant Katie Garrett has been fined £900 for driving without insurance or tax.
Newly-appointed minister Rob Callister says the Department of Health and Social Care needs to work ‘to fill gaps’ in the health service.
Reporter Liam Grimley goes to Strand Street to ask the Manx public what their experiences of public transport were in the island.
Lawbreaker Rosemary Ellen Burgess has admitted going to a woman’s house and punching her, then assaulting two police officers during her arrest.
Drug user Steven Robert Fowler been sentenced after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while he was under the influence of cannabis.
In our MHK’s column, Sarah Maltby talks about her first year in Tynwald.
Meanwhile, in his column David Cretney remembers sweets that are no longer produced.
In the Food and Farming pages, Ian Kelly writes about the Manannan Sheepdog Trials.
Carlisle’s Peter Taylor and co-driver Jack Morton won the Best Cars Chris Kelly Memorial Manx Stages Rally over the weekend.
That’s the big report on the back page. There are 11 action-packed sports pages in total.
There is also our letters page, puzzles, a television guide and lots of community news.
