Inflation rose slightly last month.
The annual rate of inflation as measured by CPI for January was 2.5%, which is an increase of 0.1% on the previous month.
Gas prices saw the biggest fall in price over the last 12 months, down 18.2%, followed by oil and other fuels, down 10.2%.
‘Restaurants and hotels' was the category which saw the biggest increase in prices, having risen 5.9% compared with 12 months ago, followed by 'alcoholic beverages and tobacco', which showed a rise of 4.8%, and 'recreation and culture' which increased by 4.4%.
Rent, up 19%, driving lessons, up 12.5%, and tobacco up 10.3% saw the biggest increases , followed by pre-school fees and kennel fees, which rose by 9.7% and 9.4% respectively.