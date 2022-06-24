Inquest opens into father and son sidecar pairing

Roger Stockton (driver) and son Bradley (passenger) were killed in a crash at this year’s TT ( CREDIT: Isle of Man TT )

A father and son who died competing in this year’s TT lost their lives as a result of multiple injuries, the coroner of inquest has ruled.

This morning Jayne Hughes opened a joint inquest into the deaths of Roger, 56, and Bradley James Stockton, 21.

The Stocktons, both from Crewe, Cheshire, died on Senior Race Day during the final lap of the final sidecar race of TT 2022 after an incident near Ago’s Leap on Quarterbridge Road.

Mrs Hughes said that she had asked for further confirmation of the identities of the two men, following on from the unrelated death of Cesar Chanal.

She read from statements from Dr Griffith Davies, two serving police officers and a scene of crime officer, all who had taken steps to confirm the ID of each man, largely through the use of their dog tags.

Mrs Hughes also read from the summary of the post mortems carried out by Dr Ervin Long who said that, in his medical opinion, both men died as a result of ‘multiple injuries’.

The coroner added that identification had ‘proved difficult’, but not as difficult as had been in the case of Mr Chanal.