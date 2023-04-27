Zurich in the Isle of Man has cut its electricity consumption by a quarter over a period of three years, which has also resulted in a significant reduction in its carbon footprint.
It’s due to significant changes in working practices, installation of smart technology in its Braddan office, and a high level of staff engagement.
Measures they company has taken include: carrying out a detailed review of internal office lighting at Zurich House in the Isle of Man Business Park and removing any unnecessary light fittings; replacing end-of-life monitors/screens with more energy efficient units, and switching off any terminals and monitors that are not being used before the office building is locked-up at the end of each day.
High levels of staff engagement have been achieved, demonstrated by active support in daily activities such as making sure that devices are switched off when not in use, reducing paper and plastic usage and increasing recycling.
The 25% reduction in consumption means that 182 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions have been saved, which, in environmental terms, is equivalent to planting 351 mature trees.
Facilities manager Jason Buckley said: ‘These figures show that our team here in the island are contributing to Zurich Insurance Group’s global sustainability commitments, and the Isle of Man’s net zero targets.
‘Everyone within the business can be proud of the significant carbon reductions which have been achieved so far. It’s also a great example of what can be done when there is a concerted effort to take practical steps to make business more sustainable. Taking a moment to celebrate this success will help to inspire us as we set out on the next stage of our local and global journey towards reaching our net zero goals.’
Zurich has also increased the proportion of renewable energy it uses.
That’s due to a major investment in a solar power system which went live in July 2022 and is on track to provide up to 70% of Zurich House’s annual electricity needs.
Zurich in the Isle of Man also provides practical help for employees who want to reduce their own personal carbon footprint.
One example is the company’s ‘Sustainability At Home’ scheme, run in partnership with Planet First Energy, which offers a range of advice on sustainability including tips on buying solar panels, and home insulation.
Zurich offers employees interest-free loans specifically to fund purchases which reduce their carbon footprint, such as an electric car.