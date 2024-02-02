An investigation has been launched into competition website 'The Millionaire House Club' by the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission .
Leaflets put through doors on the island had said that the Millionaire House Club, which has Shane Lynch from Boyzone as an ambassador, would be launching from February 12.
In a statement, the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission said: 'The Commission has been made aware of the publication and distribution of leaflets by Millionaire House Club to Isle of Man households as well as overt references to the Isle of Man on the website operated by Millionaire House Club. 'Millionaire House Club is not licensed by the Commission to undertake the promotion of gambling activities in, on or from the Isle of Man.
'The Commission is currently investigating prima facie contraventions of Isle of Man gambling legislation by Millionaire House Club.' The commission says any enquiries in relation to this public statement should be directed by e-mail to [email protected]. The Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission (the “Commission”) is the statutory body on the Isle of Man charged with amongst other things, the licensing, regulation and supervision of gambling activities.
In a Facebook statement Millionaire House Club said: 'We would like to make an announcement regarding our marketing leaflets we have distributed across the isle of Man.
'It states on the leaflet that Millionaire House club is launching in the Isle of Man on February 14.
'This is no longer the case as we have been contacted by the gambling commission from Isle of Man to inform us that the islands gambling laws are different to the competition laws we have in the uk.
'The last thing MillionaireHouseClub wants to do is break any laws on the island.
'Therefore we will continue to operate our competition business from Northern Ireland with a relaunch on February 14.
'As our owners are opening a business in a different sector on the island and locating their family to live there millionaire house club will apply to the gambling commission for a licence to operate our competition business from Isle of Man in the future note residents from Isle of Man and the Channel Islands can register and play our competitions.'