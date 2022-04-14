IoM stands out at ICE London

ICE London is one of the largest global gatherings of gaming professionals across all industry types and levels of seniority.

At this year’s event, held last week in London, the Digital isle of Man team, along with its stand partners, was once again taking the opportunity to promote the island.

The stand partners were: Amber Gaming, Affinity Group, Capital International, Cavendish Trust, Domicilium, KPMG, MannBenham and Manx Telecom.

Sam Tipper, senior account manager from Manx Telecom, said it was a great opportunity to work with other partners on the common goal of attracting gaming business to the island.

He said: ‘Although, as a whole, the event may have been slightly quieter than previous years, there was a lot of interest in the Isle of Man’s proposition. We saw plenty of visitors coming to the stand to find out more about the Isle of Man as a location and the licensing requirements, generating high quality conversations and strong engagement.

‘Having representatives from different business areas was really beneficial. We were able to talk about Manx Telecom’s expertise in global connectivity and our two data centres which are designed and built to a tier 3 standard, while others were able to talk about the practicalities of setting up a business here and the support available to help gaming companies succeed.’

Despite the slight drop in visitor numbers, Daniel Halligan, also representing Manx Telecom at the event, still believes ICE is very much a place to be if you are in the gaming sector.

He said: ‘The networking opportunities are excellent and as well as making new contacts, it’s really useful to reconnect and build relationships with existing partners.

‘I’m looking forward to seeing how we can develop the opportunities ICE has created, both for Manx Telecom and for the island as a whole.’