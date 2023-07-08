Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer is in Guernsey ahead of the opening ceremony of this year's NatWest Island Games.
The 19th edition of the biennial event officially gets underway with the traditional ceremony on the seafront of the island's capital, St Peter Port, on Saturday evening.
Amidst a tour of some of Guernsey's sports facilities during his short trip to the Channel Island, Sir John spoke to Media Isle of Man at Beau Sejour Leisure Centre which is hosting the basketball and swimming events.
He chatted about his impressions of Guernsey, his recent Parish Walk success and wished Team Isle of Man well for the Games.