Isle of Man golfers brought home a bronze medal from the NatWest Island Games in Guernsey.
After a long and often arduous week facing blustery conditions at the L’Ancresse course in the north of the island, the men’s squad finished third in the team competition to claim a bronze medal for their efforts.
The women’s team were agonisingly close to repeating that feat in their competition, but missed out on the podium by a single shot.
Individually, Liam Cowin was the highest placed finisher as he rounded off a good week in fifth, completing the four rounds for a combined total of 299 shots which was only two shy of the podium.
In the women’s competition, Lea Dawson was the leading Manx golfer in eighth place and was again only a few shots (five) off the bronze medal position.
Daryl Callister and Rob Noon ended the week joint ninth in the men’s, both on 304, while Jamie Arneil was only four shots further back in joint 12th place.
Emma Noon was the next best Isle of Man player in the women’s category, finishing with a total of 333 to end in joint 13th, while team-mates Kayleigh Dawson and Lynda Simpson couldn’t be separated in joint 19th place four only four shots back on 337.
Those combined scores meant that the Manx women had a total of 985, with Gotland snatching the last spot on the team podium by a single shot to deny the Isle of Man golfers another team bronze medal.