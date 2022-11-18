The Isle of Man Aircraft Registry (IOMAR) celebrated its 15th anniversary this year, with more than 1,250 high quality business jets, twin turbine helicopters and transitional aircraft registered to date.
Launched in 2007, the registry has grown in both stature and reputation, with its team upholding robust regulatory standards necessary for operational safety and the maintenance of a good reputation on the international stage.
Despite a turbulent past few years, the anniversary year celebrated the return of the Isle of Man Aviation Conference in June providing more than 130 industry professionals attending from business aviation sectors in the Isle of Man, UK, Europe and USA to enjoy networking in-person again for the first time since 2019.
Enterprise Minister Lawrie Hooper MHK said: ‘The IOMAR is truly a first-class aircraft registry recognised internationally for its high regulatory standards and award-winning, excellent customer service.
‘Established initially on a cost neutral basis, the Island’s economy is boosted by the efforts of the registry, with private sector companies working closely with us to provide extra services and support for the registered aircraft.’
Simon Williams, director of civil aviation, said: ‘The sustained development of the IOMAR over the last 15 years is testament to the hard work and enthusiasm of the team and a strong Isle of Man business model that we continue to develop.
‘Synonymous with high regulatory standards and excellence of customer service, we’re extremely proud to have grown a quality register that is renowned for its speed of service, tailored solutions, dedicated support and international compliance. I’m delighted to be here to celebrate this important anniversary and very much look forward to what opportunities the next 15 years may bring.’
Despite a challenging past three years, the IOMAR has successfully:
· Re-written seven pieces of its secondary legislation, including a new ‘Aircraft Registration and Marking Legislation’, which took effect on August 1, 2022, as part of a complete refresh to ensure that the island has a contemporary legislative suite;
· Significantly refreshed a number of Registry Publications and Forms, with more underway, to give clearer and improved industry guidance and be more customer-friendly;
· Following advice from the Isle of Man Office of Cyber-Security and Information Assurance regarding enhanced security practices, incorporated a further security layer of Two Factor Authentication for access to its online customer portal ARDIS - providing reassurance for customers that their data is being better secured amongst heightened global threats; and
· In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, developed the ability to deliver remote airworthiness surveys using digital technology, now offering clients a more cost-effective option if applicable.
Further IOMAR developments for the remainder of 2022 and beyond include:
· The introduction of new services such as fleet approvals that make our jurisdiction appealing for registration and operational purposes;
· Further extension of online application based services to customers; and
· An aspiration to propose a new Civil Aviation Bill that would result in a standalone, contemporary Isle of Man Civil Aviation Act which would set out the department’s aviation safety regulatory functions.