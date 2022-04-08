Isle of Man Bank Regent St branch to re-open
Friday 8th April 2022 2:37 pm
Isle of Man Bank
Isle of Man Bank’s Regent Street branch will re-open.
Normal business hours will be resumed from Monday.
This follows its temporary closure from March 30 due to the impact of Covid-19 on staff availability.
It said in a message sent to customers: ‘We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.’
