Isle of Man Bank Regent St branch to re-open

Friday 8th April 2022 2:37 pm
Share
Isle of Man Bank

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Isle of Man Bank’s Regent Street branch will re-open.

Normal business hours will be resumed from Monday.

This follows its temporary closure from March 30 due to the impact of Covid-19 on staff availability.

It said in a message sent to customers: ‘We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.’

More About:

Isle of Man Bank
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0