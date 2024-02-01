A Manxman has landed the top job at a regional airline company.
Peter Simpson takes over the reigns as Loganair's acting chief executive after Jonathan Hinkles resigned suddenly last Friday.
Mr Hinkles, who had been chief executive officer of the regional airline for seven years, informed his employees and the public of his decision to quit via a LinkedIn post, stating that it's time for a change for the airline and himself.
Now temporarily in charge, Peter Simpson, who was born and raised on the island, began his career in aviation over 35 years ago and has spent his entire life working in the industry.
He was appointed chief executive officer of the British Midland International (BMI Regional) in March 2015, which was one of the larger UK-based airlines.
BMI Regional ceased operations in 2012, and was bought out by International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG), the owner of British Airways.
However his career started as a financial controller for Manx Airlines.