A further £83 million has been allocated to Isle of Man Government departments as part of the 2026/27 Budget.
Funding to support services for children and young people through the Department of Education, Sport and Culture will rise by £4.4m, with £2m available to maintain and replace building and property.
An extra £45m in additional funding will be available to the Department of Health and Social Care to fund improvements in the NHS, including reducing waiting times, embedding early intervention initiatives and improving care for older adults.
Meanwhile, the Department of Home Affairs has been provided with an extra £5.8m, with additional funding of £2.8m also becoming available to the Department of Infrastructure for the continued provision of services - including off-island connectivity.
The total amount budgeted to Government departments now equals £1.5 billion, with 75% of funding bids from the departments and other revenue bodies being approved and placed within the Budget.
‘75% of what they bid for being funded in this Budget is a very important message,’ said Treasury Minister Chris Thomas.
‘It’s an additional £83 million into public services. This is their Budget.’
The £5.8 million being allocated to the DHA will look to bolster island security, with Mr Thomas stating that the department are ‘one of the biggest beneficiaries’ of the Budget.
The large allocation includes approved bids of £600,000 for the Protecting Vulnerable People Investigations (PVPI) Team and £177,000 for Community Sentencing Reform.
Mr Thomas added: ‘The additional funds comprise of pay uplifts due to problems retaining and recruiting people to work in the island’s emergency services.
‘It will also go towards anti money laundering initiatives that we're doing in response to challenges we've faced regarding e-gaming.
‘Financial security through digital crime and protecting vulnerable people will also be one of the main focuses.’