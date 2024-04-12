The facility is part of the Southern Sheltered Housing Joint Board in the Isle of Man.
Stephen said that if anyone has ‘recently acquired a pot of daffodils and don’t know their provenance then please return them to the garden of my 93-year-old mother in Marashen Crescent elderly persons complex.’
He added: ‘It takes a special type of person to steal from a pensioner’
The theft is believed to have happened in the last week.
Upon hearing about the pensioner’s plight, Torden Stores, The Manx Produce shop in Port St Mary, wasted no time in offering their support.
A spokesperson at the store said: ‘This is shocking!
‘It doesn’t matter if its a pensioner or not. Stealing someone’s flowers is a pretty sad state to be in.
‘Please contact us as we would like to replace the flowers someone has taken from your mother.’
The southern business weren’t the only ones angered by the post.
One comment simply said: ‘How could anyone do that? Hope you get them back!’
Another added: ‘How sad! Takes all sorts unfortunately and they look so nice . Hope you have them returned.’