With longer nights approaching, the force have said they’ll be sharing various safety and crime prevention advice over the coming months.
The goal is to help residents take simple yet effective steps to safeguard their properties. One area of concern highlighted is the risk of fuel theft, which, although not widespread, can increase during the winter.
Residents are encouraged to take proactive measures to secure fuel supplies to prevent any potential thefts.
‘It’s important to take some time to secure your warmth,’ the statement read.
‘Any safety measures that make committing a crime more difficult are worth the time and effort.’
The police recommend residents review safety tips and consider what can be done to prevent crime not only at home but also within their neighborhoods and the broader community.
Staying vigilant and taking steps to winter-proof properties can help reduce the likelihood of becoming a victim of crime.