The ever-popular annual Manx Heritage Transport Festival has got under way.
Railway enthusiasts from far and wide have converged on the island for the six-day transport extravanganza.
This year’s event celebrates the 150th anniversary of the opening of the Steam Railway line to Port Erin, 130 years since the Manx Electric Railway was extended to Laxey and 125 since it continued on to Ramsey.
Tuesday saw a welcome evening at Port Erin railway station when two locomotives dating back to the line’s opening in 1874 were lined up to give various photo opportunities.
On Wednesday, there was a chance to tour the Manx Electric Railway depot at Derby Castle to get a glimpse behind the scenes of the work that goes on to keep the historic trams running.
As well as essential maintenance, MER staff and volunteers have been working to restore vintage trams and trailers that have been mothballed for years.
There are now more heritage vehicles in running order on the MER than at any time in the past 30-plus years.
Wednesday evening saw a Victorian evening at Laxey with some of the line’s oldest trams in service.
Friday will see the unveiling of a plaque at Castletown station to mark the Port Erin line’s 150th anniversary.