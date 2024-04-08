Ronaldsway Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning.
This fresh warning is for coastal overtopping tomorrow (Tuesday).
It comes into force at 10.40am until 2.40pm.
Forecasters say that Peel Promenade and to a lesser extent Fenella Beach in Peel are the areas most likely to be affected.
It comes after a number of warnings over the weekend as Storm Kathleen battered the island.
There’s currently a yellow warning in place for heavy rain and localised flooding until 11am tomorrow.
A spokesperson from the Met Office said: ‘Rain will arrive this morning and turn persistent and heavy later this afternoon, continuing tonight before gradually clearing later Tuesday morning.
‘Accumulations of 20-30mm are expected, with 35-45mm on the hills, bringing the risk of surface water flooding in prone locations.’