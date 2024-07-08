Two people have been arrested after a large fight broke out in the centre of Peel.
Violence erupted in Michael Street at around 7.30pm on Saturday and Isle of Man Constabulary have confirmed two people were arrested and have been bailed.
The force says a number of people would have witnessed the ugly scenes and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Although arrests have been made the Western Neighbourhood Policing Team is still trying to piece together exactly what happened.
A spokesman said: ‘We are seeking the assistance of the local community. At 7.30pm on Saturday (July 6), a fight involving multiple persons has occurred next to a red Honda Civic on Michael Street, Peel.
‘It is understood that there were numerous members of the public passing by at the time.
‘We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact Peel Police Station on 842208 or Police Headquarters on 631212 quoting reference 97/4556/24. Alternatively information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’